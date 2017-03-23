March 23 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA:

* Increased its consolidated sales for the 2016/2017 financial year (March 1, to February 28, 2017) by 4.9 percent to 3,941 million euros ($4.25 billion)

* On the level of the Hornbach Group FY adjusted EBIT is still expected to match or slightly exceed the previous year’s figure of 151 million euros

* FY operating EBIT at the Hornbach Group and at the Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup are thus still expected to significantly exceed the figures for the previous 2015/2016 financial year Source text - bit.ly/2nfmkbC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)