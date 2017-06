May 3 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc

* Hornbeck Offshore announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.87 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* Q1 revenue $44.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aggregate cash operating expenses are projected to be in range of $30.0 million to $35.0 million for q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: