BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
March 31 CPS Technologies Corp:
* Horton Capital Partners Fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies Corp as of March 22 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally took up his position as chairman of Lloyd's, following retirement of John Nelson Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 9 percent year-on-year in May while housing starts fell by 5 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.