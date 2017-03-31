March 31 >
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination
notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS
Technologies board as potential new members
* Horton Capital says all of their candidates for CPS
Technologies board were rejected by co without a single
discussion with any of them
* Horton Capital says CPS Technologies also indicated its
willingness to protect current status of board in event Horton
pursued a proxy contest
* Horton Capital says it has revoked its nomination notice
for CPS Technologies board
