BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Hortonworks Inc
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50
* Q1 revenue $56 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.89
* Sees q2 total gaap revenue of $57.0 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $235 million to $240 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap operating margin between negative 57 percent and negative 52 percent
* Hortonworks inc sees full year 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 85 percent and negative 80 percent
* Q2 revenue view $57.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $237.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hortonworks inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating margin between negative 50 percent and negative 45 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.