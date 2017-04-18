April 18 Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc

* Says it will issue new unit at the price of 539,583 yen per unit, to raise 4.71 billion yen in total through public offering

* Says it will issue new unit at the price of 539,583 yen per unit, to raise up to 235.3 million yen in total through private placement

* The pervious plan was disclosed on April 7

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uorX97

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)