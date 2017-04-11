April 11 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:

* Acquisition of various additional sections, exclusive use areas and a real right of extension in Sandton Eye

* Deal with Savana Property Proprietary Ltd to acquire various sections, exclusive use areas of Sandton Eye sectional title scheme

* Deal with Sandton Isle Investments Proprietary Limited to acquire an existing real right of extension in scheme

* Scheme acquisition complements existing hotel operations, results in co's participation quota in scheme increasing from 58.13 pct to 81.54 pct

* Aggregate purchase consideration of R301,550,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)