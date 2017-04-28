UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
April 28 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc reports strong results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 same store sales rose 3.1 percent
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - sees FY NAREIT FFO per diluted share $1.59 - $1.68
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - sees FY adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.60 - $1.68
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - Q1 comparable hotel revenue $ 1,209 million versus $1,173 million last year
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees full year total comparable hotel REVPAR in constant currency 0.0% to 2.0%
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - experienced "strong" operations in Q1 due to presidential inauguration and related activities in January
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc qtrly NAREIT FFO and adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.44
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - comparable REVPAR on a constant dollar basis improved 3.4% for quarter
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - sold Sheraton Memphis Downtown for $67 million and expects to record a gain of approximately $28 million in Q2
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - for 2017, expects to invest a total of approximately $90 million to $115 million in redevelopment projects and ROI capital expenditures
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - for 2017, company expects to invest a total of $275 million to $300 million in renewal and replacement capital expenditures
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - believes that Q1 operating performance will "likely exceed" operations for remaining quarters of year
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - despite cautious optimism U.S. economy can benefit from business-friendly policies, co does not anticipate effect to be significant in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
