UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 5 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:
* Host Hotels & Resorts - on May 31, 2017 Host Lp entered amendment, restatement of existing senior unsecured bank credit facility dated sept 10, 2015
* Host Hotels & Resorts - amendment replacing, refinancing existing $1 billion revolving credit facility tranche to mature in June 2018
* Host Hotels & Resorts - amendment replacing, refinancing existing revolving credit facility with new revolving credit facility tranche in same amount
* Host Hotels & Resorts - restatement does not refinance existing separate $500 million term loan facility tranche scheduled to mature in september 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2rMU6rH Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote