UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Hotel Leelaventure Ltd
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd clarifies on news item "Hotel Leela seeks bid to sell Hotel Leela Palace in Delhi"
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd says co , in coordination with Jm Financial Insitutional Securities, been in negotiations to sell one of hotels
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd says does not have any binding offer for Chennai/Delhi hotel Source text - (bit.ly/2pOg2y6) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources