July 13 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Ltd

* ‍leisure ventures is entering into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity interest in kingdom langkawi b.v​

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately us$ 55 million

* Share acquisition not expected to have impact on net earnings per share based on audited consolidated accounts for year ended 31 dec 2016