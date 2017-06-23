UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Hotel Property Investments Ltd :
* HPI prices a$230 million in uspp notes
* Announces that it has priced long-term debt finance of a$230m via us private placement market
* Diversifying HPI's debt funding reduces existing bank debt to about 19 percent of total debt
* Upon settlement, co will use proceeds to reduce its existing bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources