March 30 Hotelest Ltd:

* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago

* FY revenue of 3.63 billion rupees versus 3.75 billion rupees year ago

* Says 2017 remains challenging, more so with important markets like China and South Korea not progressing

* Says CHSL'soverall outlook for 2017 is more positive, with much improved results anticipated