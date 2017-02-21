UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :
* Final results
* Strong underlying revenue growth driven by both revpar and rooms
* Global comparable revpar up 1.8 pct (Q4: 1.7 pct), led by rate up 1.2 pct, and record occupancy levels.
* Net room growth of 3.1 pct, including 8.8 pct in greater china
* Net capital expenditure of $185 mln (gross $241 mln).
* $400m will be returned to shareholders via a special dividend with share consolidation, to be paid in Q2 2017
* Proposed 11 pct increase in total dividend to 94.0¢ reflects confidence in our long-term sustainable future growth
* Americas comparable revpar increased 2.1 pct (Q4: up 1.5 pct), driven by 2.0 pct rate growth
* Europe comparable revpar increased 1.7 pct (Q4: up 3.1 pct), driven by rate up 1.4 pct
* AMEA comparable revpar decreased 0.2 pct (Q4: flat), with rate declines offset by occupancy gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources