UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 HotLand Co Ltd
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop
* Merger effective date on June 1
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kyNfdb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources