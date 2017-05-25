May 25 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - to reorganize its existing product planning, development and marketing function under Mary J. Cullinane into three separate functions

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - company and Cullinane discussed her departure from HMH when company transitions to new structure

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - on May 19, board expanded to ten directors, appointed John J. Lynch, Jr., company's president and CEO, as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: