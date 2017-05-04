May 4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co:
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 sales $222 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.9 million
* Houghton mifflin harcourt co - cost-reduction initiatives
expected to generate annualized savings of $70 to $80 million by
end of 2018
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt co qtrly loss per share $0.98
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - 2017 billings for quarter
were $184 million, a 10 pct increase compared with $168 million
in q1 of 2016
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co sees approximately $70 to $80
million in annualized cost savings by end of 2018 and total
charges of $41 to $45 million
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - "over next two years,
company will be undergoing a series of operational improvements"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
