BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 Houlihan Lokey Inc
* Houlihan Lokey reports fiscal year and fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 revenue rose 40 percent to $257 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan