UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Hour Glass Ltd
* Board of directors recommends a dividend of 2.00 singapore cents per share for fy2017
* Fy revenue s$696.1 million, down 2 percent
* Group reported profit-after-tax of s$49.6 million in 2017 versus s$53.5 million a year ago
* Says group expects to remain profitable in fy2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources