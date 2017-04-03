BRIEF-SEBI says stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance of ICDR regulations
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
April 3 Housing Bank for Trade and Finance :
* Board proposes dividend of 30 percent of share nominal value for year 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2nAfnzU) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.