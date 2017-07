July 10 (Reuters) - HOYLU AB

* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU RELEASES PRELIMINARY REVENUE NUMBERS FOR Q2

* REVENUES IN Q2 WERE SEK 8 MILLION UP FROM SEK 2 MILLION IN Q1, A 300% GROWTH FROM QUARTER TO QUARTER

* Q2 ‍GROSS MARGIN WAS 69%​