April 19 HOYLU AB

* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU SIGNS A FIVE YEAR MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE US-BASED LIFESTYLE AND COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

* ESTIMATES PROJECT POTENTIAL TO BE WELL OVER $2M USD OVER CONTRACT PERIOD

* FIRST PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS WILL BE DELIVERED IN Q2 AND Q3 2017, AND CONTINUE OVER A COMMITTED MINIMAL FIVE-YEAR TERM