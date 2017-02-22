BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 HP Inc:
* HP Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $12.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.84 billion
* Q1 personal systems net revenue $8,224 million versus $7,467 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.32 to $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 printing net revenue $4,483 million versus $4,642 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V