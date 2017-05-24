May 24 HP Inc

* Hp inc. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $12.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.94 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.59 to $1.66

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.42 to $1.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $11.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $48.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hp inc - q2 printing net revenue $4,743 million versus $4,637 million last year

* Hp inc qtrly personal systems net revenue $‍7,662 million versus $6,990 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: