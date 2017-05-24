US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by Energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Dow down 0.19 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.71 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
May 24 HP Inc
* Hp inc. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $12.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.94 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.59 to $1.66
* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.42 to $1.52 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $11.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $48.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hp inc - q2 printing net revenue $4,743 million versus $4,637 million last year
* Hp inc qtrly personal systems net revenue $7,662 million versus $6,990 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valhi Inc- U.S. District Court for District of Delaware issued order enjoining sale of Waste Control Specialists wholly owned subsidiary of Valhi, Inc
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien