BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
June 15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:
* Says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy to develop a reference design for an exascale supercomputer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)