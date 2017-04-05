BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - debentures will carry a coupon rate of 3.369 percent and will mature on January 30, 2024
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - offering is a re-opening of this series of debentures, original issuance of which was completed in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters