* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - debentures will carry a coupon rate of 3.369 percent and will mature on January 30, 2024

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - offering is a re-opening of this series of debentures, original issuance of which was completed in January 2017