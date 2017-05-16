BRIEF-International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for $500 mln 7.50 pct notes due 2019
May 16 HRG Group Inc
* Spectrum Brands Inc, indirect subsidiary of HRG Group Inc, entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of June 23, 2015 - SEC filing
* Amendment increased Spectrum Brands' U.S. dollar-denominated term loans under credit agreement from about $1.000 billion to about $1.250 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qOCMCQ) Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes