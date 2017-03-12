BRIEF-Wihlborgs signs lease with Mediplast in Malmö
* WIHLBORGS HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIPLAST FOR 11,500 M² IN FOSIE, MALMÖ.
March 13 HSBC Holdings-
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Tucker, will take over responsibility for leading process of identifying a successor to current group CEO, Stuart Gulliver
* Process of identifying a successor "expected to conclude during 2018 in order to meet Stuart Gulliver's expressed desire to retire in that timeframe"
* Upon appointment, Mark Tucker will be independent and will be stepping down from boards of AIA and Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skanska builds new recreation center for Boston College in Massachusetts, USA, for USD 113m, about SEK 1 billion
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.