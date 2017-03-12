March 13 HSBC Holdings-

* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman

* Tucker, will take over responsibility for leading process of identifying a successor to current group CEO, Stuart Gulliver

* Process of identifying a successor "expected to conclude during 2018 in order to meet Stuart Gulliver's expressed desire to retire in that timeframe"

* Upon appointment, Mark Tucker will be independent and will be stepping down from boards of AIA and Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: