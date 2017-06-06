June 6 Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Intends to issue s$1 billion 4.70% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities on 8 june 2017

* ‍Application will be made for securities to be listed on global exchange market of irish stock exchange​

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of securities to further strengthen company's capital base pursuant to requirements under crd iv​

* Net proceeds from issuance of securities, after deduction of commission, are expected to be s$990 million