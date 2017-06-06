BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Intends to issue s$1 billion 4.70% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities on 8 june 2017
* Application will be made for securities to be listed on global exchange market of irish stock exchange
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of securities to further strengthen company's capital base pursuant to requirements under crd iv
Intends to use net proceeds from sale of securities to further strengthen company's capital base pursuant to requirements under crd iv

Net proceeds from issuance of securities, after deduction of commission, are expected to be s$990 million
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)