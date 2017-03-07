BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Hsbc Holdings PLC
* On Feb 23 units agreed and completed disposal of portfolio of predominately US second lien residential mortgage loans to DLJ Mortgage Capital, unit of of Credit Suisse
* Sellers have received cash consideration of $1.495 billion in aggregate
* Proceeds will be used to pay down long-term debt and for general corporate purposes
* Transaction is part of ongoing reduction of HSBC's US consumer mortgage loan business
* Transaction is in line with HSBC's strategy to sell substantially all of HSBC Finance Corporation's residential mortgage loans
* Disposal of loan portfolio is expected to generate a pre-tax loss on sale, after associated costs, of approximately $51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover