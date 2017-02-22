BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG:
* FY net commission income increased to 474.7 million euros (441.2 million euros year ago)
* FY net profit before taxes rises to 229.9 million euros (217.4 million euros year ago)
* FY net profit for the year is 155.5 million euros, an increase of 2.2 pct or 3.4 million euros over the previous year's figure of 152.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14