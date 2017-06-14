BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
June 14 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* HTG Molecular- co, Qiagen expected to do development work for initial phase of project leading to development of sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - Qiagen will pay co low single digit millions of dollars for initial phase development work performed under sow
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - co and Qiagen will also share in any net profits generated by initial phase Source text: (bit.ly/2tnXU06) Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: