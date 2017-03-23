BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
March 23 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.5 million versus $1.2 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.76
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont