BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
June 2 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - entered amended and restated development and component supply agreement with illumina, inc effective may 31 - sec filing
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - co required to pay illumina up to $0.6 million upon achievement of specified regulatory milestones relating to ivd test kits
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics- agreed to pay illumina single digit percent royalty on net sales of ivd test kits co commercializes pursuant to restated deal
* HTG Molecular-filed amendment to prospectus supplement to increase amount of stock that may be offered in atm offering under sales deal to $40 million Source text - bit.ly/2rB1ciX Further company coverage:
* Dominion Energy Inc - completes decommissioning milestone at kewaunee power station
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.