CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
April 17 Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
* Htg molecular diagnostics - initial project includes development of custom assay for detection of nearly 3,000 mrna targets using htg edgeseq technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
June 14 A J.P. Morgan Chase & Co employee filed a federal sex discrimination complaint on Thursday accusing the bank of discriminating against fathers by giving them paid parental leave on different terms than mothers based on a stereotype that women should care for children.