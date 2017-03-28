UPDATE 2-Sky wins Italy's Champions League rights in blow to Mediaset
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
March 28 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd
* FY revenue reached a record high of us$721.4 million, an increase of 11.0%.
* Board recommends a final dividend of hk$0.30 per share
* Fy net profit of us$128.8 million was achieved, an increase of 14.5% from us$112.5 million Source text (bit.ly/2ouABiF) Further company coverage:
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
* Turkey facing severe criticism of rights record (Adds CHP leader, analyst comment, details)