BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Hua Yang Bhd:
* Unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with Bumi Semarak Development Sdn Bhd
* Agreement for acquiring one parcel of land, for a total cash consideration of 15.3 million RGT
* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of hyb group Source :(bit.ly/2pg5Crf) Further company coverage:
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million