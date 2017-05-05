May 5 Hua Yang Bhd:

* Unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with Bumi Semarak Development Sdn Bhd

* Agreement for acquiring one parcel of land, for a total cash consideration of 15.3 million RGT

* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of hyb group