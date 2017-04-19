April 19 Hua Yang Bhd

* Entered into share sale agreement with Fantastic Realty Sdn Bhd, Lee Shu Shun, Lee Kok Meng, Yap Fatt Thai, Kok Sew Hong And Kok Sew Hwa

* Agreement for proposed acquisition of 66.9 million ordinary shares in MPB for total consideration of 123.7 million RGT

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings and EPS of the group for the FY 31 december 2017

* Purchase consideration will be fully satisfied in cash and funded via internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings