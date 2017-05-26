BRIEF-Ofcom says BT has "significant market power" in some areas
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"
May 26 Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd :
* For year ended 31 March 2017 co is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit
* Expected decrease in profit due to recognition of equity-settled share-based payments relating to granting of share options to directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively