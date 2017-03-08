EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 31.9 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($202.65 million)
* Says unit plans to invest about 2.25 billion yuan in production expansion project
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital for a combined 160 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ndYiLi; bit.ly/2mB2isz; bit.ly/2n5v7uN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: