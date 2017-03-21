S.Korea authorities suspected of selling USD in FX markets - dealers
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's central bank was suspected of selling dollars to slow the won's fall towards the close of onshore trade, multiple traders said on Friday.
March 21 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says it agrees to buy 23.5 percent stake in trading firm for 1.25 billion yuan ($181.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nvkjJF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's central bank was suspected of selling dollars to slow the won's fall towards the close of onshore trade, multiple traders said on Friday.
June 16 India's NSE index swung between gains and losses on Friday and was headed for its first weekly loss in six, as a fall in information technology and pharmaceutical shares on worries over their earnings outlook offset a bounceback in bank stocks.
TOKYO, June 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and upgraded its assessment of private consumption and overseas growth, signalling its confidence that an export-driven economic recovery was broadening and gaining momentum.