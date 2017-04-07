SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines, Indonesia fall

By Nicole Pinto June 16 Philippine and Indonesian shares fell half a percent each on Friday, while other Southeast Asian stock markets edged up, largely shrugging off a rout in U.S. technology stocks. Overnight, the Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street with a drop of 0.5 percent, dragged down by shares including Apple and Alphabet that tumbled on bearish analysts' reports. The S&P 500 technology index also declined 0.5 percent. The broader S&P 500 index fell 0.2 percent