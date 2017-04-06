April 6Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 24.5 million yuan to 29 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (15.3 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R7peIu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)