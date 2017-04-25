April 25 Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 391.0 million yuan to 481.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (300.8 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of yarn business and decreased costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zyZ3YA

