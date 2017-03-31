March 31 Huaiji Dengyun Auto-parts Holding Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 0 million yuan to 3 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (4.1 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of diesel engine business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pv5vV4

