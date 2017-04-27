BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 492.4 million yuan to 553.9 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 410.3 million yuan
* Says increased sales of blood products as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lQg3WK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors