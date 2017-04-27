April 27 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 492.4 million yuan to 553.9 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 410.3 million yuan

* Says increased sales of blood products as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lQg3WK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)