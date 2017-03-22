March 22 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 67.5 percent to 88.4 percent, or to be 4 million yuan to 4.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 2.4 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are optimized earning structure and expanded product market

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/28nRx2

