May 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into loan agreement with borrower for a total principal amount of HK$450 million

* Unit as first-tier limited partner, entered into first limited partnership agreement in relation to formation of fund 1

* Unit as first-tier limited partner, entered into second limited partnership agreement with investor 2

* Subsidiaries are each responsible for a cash contribution of HK$780 million per fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: