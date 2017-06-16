BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties
June 16 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into limited partnership agreement with second-tier ltd partner, general partner & initial ltd partner
* Deal in relation to formation of fund
* First-Tier limited partner (co's unit) is responsible for a cash contribution of HK$780 million
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.