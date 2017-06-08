UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Huawei Culture Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.65 million) in share private placement to fund TV and online drama project
* Says share trade to resume on June 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sGFZlG; bit.ly/2s6V8jb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7932 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources